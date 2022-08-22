Aryan Khan shares photos with siblings after a year

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shares an Instagram post, more than a year later. His previous post was shared on 15th August, 2021.

Captioned as “Hat-trick”, Aryan has posted two photos. In the first one, he is seen hugging his siblings Suhana and Abram Khan. In the second photograph, he is seen with his little brother.

He has tagged Suhana Khan, designer Mohit Rai and photographer Avinash Gowariker in his post.

The post has become the talk of the town now.

On the post, Suhana has commented, “Thanks for the crop”, perhaps because she was cropped from the second photograph. She also commented, “Love u”.

The first picture, containing Suhana, was shared by her on her Insta story along with a red heart.