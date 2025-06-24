EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal on surprises, struggles, and sharing the frame with Rana Daggubati in ‘Rana Naidu 2’

Arjun Rampal is riding high on the success of ‘Rana Naidu 2’, and he recently opened up about the experience in a chat with The Statesman’s Ananya Dasgupta.

Sharing why this role has been thrilling Rampal said the biggest reward is always when the audience connects with your work. “That’s why we do what we do, right? To reach people, to strike a chord. And the love this show has received has been incredible. I’m humbled and grateful,” he said.

But playing his character Rauf wasn’t a walk in the park. In fact, Rampal was drawn to the challenge. “If a role is easy, I wouldn’t take it up. I love that element of surprise. Every day on set should bring something unexpected, something new to learn. That’s what excites me about acting,” he explained.

The unpredictability of the character kept him on his toes. “Rauf is completely unhinged, so far from who I am in real life. That transformation is the fun part for me — to step so far out of myself and really enjoy the madness of it.”

WATCH: Arjun Rampal talks about ‘Rana Naidu’ 2

Speaking of challenges, Rampal also talked about what it was like to physically match up to his towering co-star, Rana Daggubati. “It was tough. Rana is massive. For the first time in my life, I actually felt small standing next to someone,” Rampal laughed. To prepare for the role, he put on 15 kilograms. But while gaining the weight was the easy part, losing it proved to be a different story. “I’ve always been into fitness, but I don’t believe in shortcuts like steroids or supplements. I went hardcore — 18-hour intermittent fasting, cycling, swimming, rock climbing, tennis, paddle, weight training — you name it. I had to drop 14 kilos in two months.”

For those who haven’t yet dived into ‘Rana Naidu 2’, Rampal had a simple message: “It’s currently the No.1 show on Netflix. Season 1 had its own vibe, but some felt the language was too strong. Season 2 is a bit more toned down, so it can reach a wider audience. It’s a rollercoaster — there’s madness, there’s deep emotion, there are complex relationships. It’s super binge-worthy. Trust me, you’ll want to keep watching to see what happens next.”

As for what’s next, Rampal seems to have a packed calendar. He revealed that he’s already wrapped up five films, including two with the famed director duo Abbas-Mustan. Among his upcoming projects are ‘The Blind Game’, Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’, and ‘Punjab 95’, where he shares screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. He’s currently shooting ‘Dhurandhar’ and has also completed another Netflix series.