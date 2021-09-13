Arjun Kapoor: Work for the long term, not for quick results

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he feels encouraged with the appreciation that he has been receiving for his physical transformation and added that one should have long term planning to stay fit and not look at short term results.

Arjun, who has battled obesity for the longest time, wants to share the wealth of knowledge that his trainer and food curator have to offer through his social media so that people benefit from it.

He said: “It is really encouraging to see people appreciative of the hard work that I’m putting in. It feels great to constantly try to become better. I have to give a lot of credit to my trainer Drew Neal and Akshat Arora, who has taken care of my nutritional needs with his inventive dishes, for keeping me on track.

“I’m really lucky that I have them to keep me focussed on my fitness goals every single day.”

The actor said that a lot of people have been asking him to share how he has transformed himself and so he is thinking of starting chat sessions on social media with his trainer, food curator, among others to “discuss how a transformation can be achieved without pushing your body close to the edge”.

He added: “Without doing it in a harmful way that can have adverse effects on one’s body and health. One should have long term planning to stay fit and healthy and not look at short term results.”

Arjun’s latest release includes ‘Bhoot Police’. He will next be seen in ‘Ek Villain: Returns’.