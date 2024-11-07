Arjun Kapoor reflects on comeback success with ‘Singham Again’

After a challenging period in his career, Arjun Kapoor has hit a high note with his role as “Danger Lanka,” the primary antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

The film, a box-office success since its release on Diwali, has drawn widespread applause, especially for Arjun’s intense performance as the villain. Social media platforms like Instagram and X are brimming with praise for Arjun, who has not only gained renewed recognition but has also turned skeptics into fans.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Arjun opened up about his journey, sharing insights into his personal and professional struggles. Reflecting on the ups and downs of his career, he acknowledged how the industry has remained supportive, even during his quieter times.

Despite underwhelming performances from previous films like ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Bhoot Police’, he said his passion for acting and faith in his audience kept him going.

“The industry has always backed my work. Even when the films didn’t work, people didn’t question my acting skills,” Arjun Kapoor explained. “Sometimes, it’s just the choices or the execution that’s off, not necessarily the actor’s talent. But yes, at times, those around you can unknowingly hold you back from reaching your potential.”

The negative feedback Arjun faced wasn’t limited to critical reviews. Social media users were quick to point fingers and often doubted his talent. He admits that facing constant negativity was difficult, especially in a world where criticism spreads rapidly. Yet, he remained committed to his career and trusted that hard work would eventually pay off.

“Who likes failure? Nobody. And when it happens repeatedly, you start doubting yourself,” he shared. “In today’s world, people are quick to judge and criticize. But I knew I just had to keep working hard. I began my career on a strong note, and my fans embraced me then. That’s why I never lost faith in them. I believed that if I continued giving my best, things would turn around—and ‘Singham Again’ proved that.”

Arjun expressed gratitude toward director Rohit Shetty, crediting him for believing in him and giving him a chance to reinvent himself. “I owe a lot to Rohit sir for trusting me with this role. His faith in me gave me the confidence to push my limits. I’m thrilled I could justify his trust,” he said.

On Wednesday, Arjun shared memes and posts on social media, relishing the success of ‘Singham Again’. Reflecting on the journey and his supporters, he posted: “Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt fueled my determination to work harder. To everyone who’s backed me, I can’t thank you enough. And to those who doubted me—thank you for giving me the push I needed to prove myself!”

This sense of gratitude and renewed energy has left Arjun feeling like he’s starting fresh, and he sees ‘Singham Again’ as a pivotal moment in his career. The film, which also features a star-studded cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, marks a new chapter for him.