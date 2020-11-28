Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his next, a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police, finds it refreshing to be outdoors to shoot a film. He added that it was really tough for the film industry when the pandemic started and lockdown followed.

The actor, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Yami Gautam has shot in Dalhousie and is now in Dharamshala.

“It’s actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film. It was really tough for our industry when the pandemic started and lockdown followed thereafter. I’m really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with utmost care. It has taken a lot of preparations and stringent safety measures had to be applied for things to resume,” Arjun said.

The actor thanks his producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri for creating a safe shooting experience for the entire crew by keeping Covid-19 at bay.

“I’m just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much. My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience,” he said.