Arjun Kapoor is headed to Goa to start shooting for “Ek Villain 2”. The actor says he has been dying to collaborate with the film’s director Mohit Suri once again after “Half Girlfriend”.

“I have been dying to collaborate with Mohit again and we had an amazing time during ‘Half Girlfriend’ (which was) a very different film for me,” said Arjun.

“He has given me my career’s best music and I always say this to my friends and people around me that apart from Aditya Chopra, who believed in me so much, I know Mohit is working with me again because he has always believed in me,” the actor added.

Arjun wants to get back to doing action.

“I really want to get into doing action bigtime again, and I want to experience working with Mohit on such a big film,” he said.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit “Ek Villain”, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun apart, the sequel stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

“To do a sequel, to do a franchise, and to be able to work with an ensemble cast, it’s a big one. He, as a director, has been able to bring together John, Me, Tara, Disha, and of course banging music,” said Arjun.

“I am looking forward, out of sheer excitement like a child, to the kind of music he is going to give me. I have to say I have been very fortunate that I have had Ishaqzaade and Two States but Half Girlfriend’s music, whether it is Baarish or Phir bhi tumko chaahunga — I really feel I have been lucky,” said the actor.

Arjun can’t stop gushing about Suri and his films. “I loved Awarapan. I always tell him it’s one of the best films for me, his most underrated film. He is a great guy to collaborate with. He is so young with his thinking and he allows you to be and he is still mainstream. I think that balance is important,” said the actor.