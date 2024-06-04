Arjun Kapoor comforts sister Anshula as she opens up about their late mother

In a touching moment of familial support, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently reached out to console his sister Anshula Kapoor. Anshula opened up about the enduring pain of losing their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in a heartfelt article, revealing the emotional struggles she continues to face even years after their mother’s passing.

Anshula shared how her brother Arjun has been a steadfast source of support, describing him as her “anchor in this storm.” She expressed gratitude for the way Arjun took on the responsibility of looking after her, helping her navigate through the grief and challenges.

Demonstrating his unwavering love, Arjun Kapoor reposted Anshula’s article on his Instagram Stories. He wrote a poignant message to his sister, saying, “@anshulakapoor ❤️ I’m sorry it doesn’t get easier. To be able to transcribe your feelings, thoughts, and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as you, but I’m unable to. Just know I feel the same way you do but perhaps am unable to say it or express it the way you do. Always by your side. Love you to infinity & beyond.”

This public display of affection and support underscores the close bond between the siblings. Their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who was married to film producer Boney Kapoor, passed away in 2012. Anshula, who has since carved out a niche for herself as a social media influencer, frequently shares personal reflections and memories, keeping the legacy of their mother alive.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor continues to make strides in his acting career. He is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film ‘Singham Again.’ Additionally, he is busy with the shooting of another upcoming project, ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake,’ promising his fans more of his versatile performances.

The Kapoor siblings’ story is a testament to the enduring strength of family ties, showing how they have leaned on each other through life’s adversities. Arjun’s heartfelt message not only highlights his emotional connection with his sister but also resonates with many who have experienced similar losses, making their bond a relatable and inspiring example of sibling support.