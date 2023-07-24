Are Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan dating?

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumors are back in the limelight due to rumors of their alleged romance. The young duo was spotted on a movie date last night, taking measures to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi by arriving and leaving the theater separately. As fans on the internet ask if they are dating, we bring you some information on what we know.

What caught everyone’s attention was Ibrahim holding Palak’s jacket as they left the premises. It seemed like Ibrahim was a bit annoyed by the intrusion into his personal space, as he was overheard venting his frustration on the phone, saying, “Media walle mere mooh main guss gaye hai” (The media has invaded my personal space).

According to insiders, both Ibrahim and Palak have received the green signal from their respective parents to pursue a relationship. Shweta Tiwari, who has been a strict mother to Palak, has now given her daughter the freedom to make her own decisions as she has grown into an independent individual. On the other hand, Ibrahim enjoys the freedom granted by his parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who trust him to make his own choices.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s elder sister, supports whatever brings happiness to her brother. She plays an advisory role in his life when he seeks guidance.

In a recent interview, Palak shared her mother’s reaction to the dating rumors. Shweta often questions whether she is allowing her daughter to venture out too much or party excessively. Palak reassures her mother that the rumors are baseless, responding with a lighthearted “koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai” (there is no one because there really isn’t anyone).

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is all set to make his debut in Bollywood, with Sara revealing that he has completed shooting for his first film. He is also gaining experience as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Palak, on the other hand, made her debut in Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan.”

As the young stars navigate their way through the world of showbiz and romance, fans eagerly await Ibrahim’s debut and are curious to see where their alleged love story leads.