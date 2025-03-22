AR Murugadoss spills the beans on Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan’s mass actioner ‘Sikandar’ is all set to hit theatres on March 30, bringing in Eid in style. As fans count the days, director AR Murugadoss has teased details about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan’s riveting entry in the film. With ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna joining Salman, fans expect the film to be nothing short of a cinematic spectacle.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Murugadoss explained that Salman’s entry in ‘Sikandar’ is not just a scene, but an event in itself. “I’ve worked with many superstars before, but Salman sir’s intro in Sikandar is something special. We made sure his entry scene becomes one of the film’s biggest highlights.”

Talking about his filmmaking process, he said, “We always shape the script first. But once we have the hero, we craft the introduction to match their stardom. With Salman, we knew the expectations, and we’ve paid extra attention to deliver.” Moreover, with ‘Sikandar,’ fans can expect generous doses of pulse-pounding sequences throughout the film. “The hero’s introduction, the interval sequence, an emotional scene in the second half, and the climax—each has its own punch. There are multiple high points throughout.”

Previously, sources revealed that the filming of the upcoming title is complete and the post-production finalisation is in the works. A source also said, “Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.