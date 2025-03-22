AR Murugadoss breaks silence on ‘Ghajini 2’ with Aamir Khan

The 2008 thriller ‘Ghajini’ led by Aamir Khan emerged as a ground-breaking project, inaugurating the 100 crore club in Bollywood. Allu Aravind served as a presenter of the psychological action thriller, co-written and directed by A R Murugadoss. ‘Ghajini’ collected over 200 crores and it was a remake of Tamil actor Suriya’s eponymous film. On the other hand, the original title found inspiration in the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Memento.’ Meanwhile, the 2008 also starred Asin and the late Jiah Khan. Now, ‘Ghajini 2’ seems to be in the cards. Now, the maker of the film, AR Murugadoss has opened up on the sequel.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, AR Murugadoss addressed the speculations surrounding ‘Ghajini 2.’ He said, “We have some ideas. Right now, we all are busy with our respective projects. Once we get time, we will sit and discuss.”

Advertisement

Moreover, he also revealed that he met Aamir Khan on the sets of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and they often discuss over the call. Additionally, the filmmaker also weighed in on the trend of re-releases. He said, “Now the re-release trend has started. So all the old hit films are released on the hero’s birthday or on holidays.”

Advertisement

Previously, at the trailer launch of ‘Thandel,’ Allu Aravind iterated his interest in making ‘Ghajini 2′ with Aamir Khan. The actor was invited to unveil the Hindi trailer of the upcoming film. Meanwhile, talking about the 2008 film, Aravind said, “That time reaching Rs. 100 crores at the box office was impossible. In the middle of the film, he challenged us on the sets and this will be the first ₹100 crores film.”

Continuing, he said, “We were wishing like that. Ghajini is the first film to do Rs 100 crore. Now,100 crores is equivalent to Rs 1000 crore. I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you, maybe Ghajini 2.”

Also Read: Ganesh Acharya contrasts Bollywood with South over credits; lauds Allu Arjun