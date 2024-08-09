Aparshakti Khurana’s fun moment with fan hype for ‘Stree 2’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming release of ‘Stree 2 is palpable, and a recent interaction between actor Aparshakti Khurana and a young fan perfectly illustrates this buzz. In a delightful video circulating on social media, a child joyfully approached Aparshakti, playfully addressing him as “Oo Stree,” a reference to his role in the beloved horror-comedy franchise.

The lighthearted exchange took a hilarious turn when Aparshakti responded with, “O Stree Kal Aana,” adding a comedic twist that had onlookers chuckling. The moment not only showcased the actor’s charm but also highlighted the growing anticipation for ‘Stree 2’, which is poised to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024.

‘Stree 2’, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’, which was one of the highest-grossing films of its year. The new installment promises to reunite fans with their favorite characters, featuring a stellar cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Given the original film’s success, there are high hopes for ‘Stree 2’, which will hit theaters on August 15.

In addition to his role in ‘Stree 2’, Aparshakti Khurana is also gearing up for the release of another film, ‘Badtameez Gill’. This comedy-drama, in which he stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and veteran actor Paresh Rawal, recently completed filming in London and is ready for a November 29 release.

Moreover, Aparshakti has another project in the pipeline titled ‘Berlin’, which has received accolades at various international film festivals. He is also working on a documentary called ‘Finding Ram’, adding to his diverse portfolio.

As the release date for ‘Stree 2’ draws closer, the excitement is building, and interactions like the one between Aparshakti and the young fan are a testament to the film’s widespread appeal. Fans are undoubtedly eager to see what the sequel has in store, as the blend of humor and horror continues to resonate with audiences.