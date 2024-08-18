Rajkummar Rao earns praise from Ram Gopal Varma for ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao has once again showcased his acting prowess with his role in the newly released horror-comedy, ‘Stree 2’. As the film continues to attract audiences in theatres, it’s Rao’s compelling performance that’s turning heads both on and off the screen.

The latest buzz surrounding ‘Stree 2’ isn’t just about its box office numbers but also about the praise Rao has garnered from one of the industry’s renowned filmmakers, Ram Gopal Varma. Known for his distinct storytelling and cinematic vision, Varma recently took to social media to highlight Rao’s exceptional acting skills. In a heartfelt tribute, Varma posted, “All the BIGGEST STARS when they look in the mirror they will see the face of RAJ KUMAR RAO,” underscoring the significant impact Rao’s performance has made.

All the BIGGEST STARS when they look in the mirror they will see the face of RAJ KUMAR RAO Advertisement — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 16, 2024

This accolade comes at a time when Rao’s career is hitting new heights. The actor kicked off 2024 with a bang, scoring hits with ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. Now, with ‘Stree 2’ raking in impressive numbers, Rao appears to be on a winning streak. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, has not only captivated audiences but also achieved notable box office success. As of now, ‘Stree 2’ stands as the highest-grossing opener of the year, amassing a staggering Rs. 54.35 crore on its opening day and a total gross of Rs. 76.5 crore. This remarkable performance suggests that the film might continue to set new records in the days to come.

Rao’s success with ‘Stree 2’ is a testament to his versatility as an actor, seamlessly blending horror with comedy to deliver a memorable performance. This ability to captivate and entertain has solidified his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic actors.

Looking ahead, Rajkummar Rao isn’t slowing down. He is set to star alongside Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, marking their first collaboration. In addition to this, Rao has several more projects lined up, details of which are expected to be revealed later in the year.

As the industry watches with bated breath, it’s clear that Rajkummar Rao is carving out a remarkable niche for himself, continuing to challenge the norms and deliver stellar performances that resonate with both critics and audiences alike.