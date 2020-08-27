Actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday confirmed that she and her husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. There’s no denying that the power couple has announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible.

Taking it to their respective Instagram handles, Virat and Anushka shared a picture in which the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute little polka dot dress. Meanwhile, Virat can be seen standing behind his lady love, giving a wide smile and posing for the shutterbugs.

Sharing the picture, their sweet caption read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

As soon as the couple shared the news on their social media platforms, their friends filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

While Alia and Varun left ‘heart’ emojis on Anushka’s pregnancy news, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Congratulations”. Other prominent celebrities who have commented on Anushka’s post include Sania Mirza, Samantha Akkineni who have equally expressed their joy on hearing this beautiful news.

Anushka and Virat pulled off a secretive wedding in Italy and it looks like they managed to keep the pregnancy news well under wraps. Virushka fans and their respective fan clubs were quick to flood the comments section and are definitely ecstatic.

Meanwhile, in July last year, Anushka had shut down pregnancy rumours after reports suggested that the reason why she didn’t sign any film post Zero in 2018 is because she’s pregnant with her first child. She had urged people to allow a celebrity to live their life freely and not keep expecting things out of them.