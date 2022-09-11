Anushka Sharma goes goofy while enjoying in the park with daughter Vamika

Actress Anushka Sharma was caught in a happy mood as she spent a fun time with her daughter. The actress who is busy shooting in London for ‘Chakda Xpress’, often manages to take out time for her little bundle of happiness Vamika. Recently she dropped a cute picture on her Instagram where she is seen goofing around in a park while enjoying a day with her daughter.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a picture from her recent visit to a park and captioned, “I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to,” followed by a laughing emoticon. The actress posed a shining smile as she looked refreshing in chic casuals. She is seen rocking a grey hoodie and paired it with denim and white-pink sneakers.

The actress also shared some pictures on her Instagram story giving a sneak peek of the area’s scenic beauty while relishing a dessert.

Anushka Sharma who took a break from work for a few years is going to make a comeback with Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress. The story is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, to be played by Anushka Sharma. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.