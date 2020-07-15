Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher had shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, according to the latest development, the actor has shared a new video, giving a health update about his mother.

His mother, Dulari, was admitted to the Kokilaben hospital on Sunday while his brother and his family are in quarantine at their home.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Anupam talked about how his mother has not been told about the real reason she has been admitted to the hospital.

He said that she has been asking about everyone’s health from the hospital. “Though we told her you have infection, you don’t have Covid. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it,” he said.

He further added that his mother has been her usual spirited self even at the hospital, joking with his cousin on phone calls and asking about others.

“Random thoughts felt like sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self!,” he captioned his video.

The actor, on Monday, took to his official Twitter handle to share another video update in which he was seen thanking his fans for the support. “Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can’t respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart,” he said.

“It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity,” he added. Giving an update about his family’s health condition, Kher said, “My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon.”

Many celebrities wished the family a speedy recovery.