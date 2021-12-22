Anupam Kher to wish everyone on World Pheran Day

In Kashmir valley, ‘Chillai Kalan’ began from Tuesday. It is the 40 days of harsh winter conditions.

People of the region celebrate the first day of the same as ‘World Pheran Day’. Actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, took to his Instagram handle sharing a picture of him wearing pheran — a woolen gown is worn during the winters in Kashmir. “Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film #TheKashmirFiles!! #PushkarNath,” he wrote.

Kher is ready to come up with his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The very film is based on visual interviews of the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The narrative is full of the pain, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits.

(With inputs from ANI)