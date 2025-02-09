Anupam Kher celebrates 36 years of ‘Daddy’—National award win and Pooja Bhatt’s debut!

Anupam Kher recently celebrated the 36th anniversary of his iconic film ‘Daddy’, which holds a special place in his career.

Released in 1989, the film marked a significant turning point for the veteran actor, who earned his first National Award for his poignant portrayal of an alcoholic father striving to redeem himself for his daughter.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, ‘Daddy’ tells the emotional story of a young woman who, raised by her grandparents, reunites with her estranged father.

Despite his alcoholism, she hopes to heal their relationship and bring him back into her life. The powerful narrative and heartfelt performances in ‘Daddy’, particularly from Anupam Kher and Pooja Bhatt, made it a memorable classic.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Kher reflected on the milestone, expressing gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for his guidance and vision. He also praised Pooja Bhatt, who made her acting debut in the film.

“Today completes 36 years of one of my most iconic films #Daddy,” Kher wrote. “It was #PoojaBhatt’s debut film, and I got my first #NationalAward for playing an alcoholic father who redeems himself for his daughter! Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for your love and brilliance!”

The film resonated with audiences, thanks to its emotional depth and Kher’s remarkable performance as a father torn between his flaws and his love for his daughter.

For Pooja Bhatt, it was a memorable start to her Bollywood career, and her portrayal of the daughter struggling to reconnect with her father remains a defining moment.

As Kher reflected on the film’s legacy, he also paid tribute to the music that helped elevate its emotional impact, with a nod to ghazal maestro Talat Aziz, who contributed to the film’s unforgettable soundtrack.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher’s recent work includes his role in ‘Emergency’, a film directed by Kangana Ranaut that delves into the period of the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.