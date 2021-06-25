Actress Ankita Lokhande is a fitness freak, often posting workout videos. On Thursday morning, Ankita uploaded a new clip showing her exercising in her apartment premises.

Dressed in her gym wear, a white T-shirt, black track pants and white shoes, Ankita is seen doing squats, plunges and other exercises. In the end, she relaxes on a yoga mat after a vigorous workout session.

“Did you work out today?” she wrote as caption.

Ankita, one of the biggest faces on Indian television, was in the limelight last year after the death of her former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has forayed Bollywood, too, working in the 2019 release, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and last year’s “Baaghi 3”.

The actress signed the Vivek Oberoi-produced murder mystery “Iti” a while back. The film also features Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan serves as composer of the film.