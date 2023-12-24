Anil Kapoor talks about lack of support from father Surinder Kapoor in his early days

Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood actor, recently opened up about the tumultuous early days of his career, shedding light on the challenges he faced and the unconventional coping mechanisms he employed. In a candid interview, Kapoor reminisced about his late father, Surinder Kapoor, a respected film producer, and the surprising lack of support he received despite his familial ties to the industry.

Contrary to the prevalent notion of influential industry connections paving the way, Kapoor revealed that his father, characterized as an honest, decent, and introverted individual, explicitly communicated his inability to assist in Anil’s foray into the world of cinema. Unlike the stereotypical pushy and aggressive figures associated with Bollywood, Surinder Kapoor took a hands-off approach, leaving Anil to navigate the industry’s complexities independently.

While many might have expected Kapoor to harbor resentment or disappointment, he surprisingly expressed understanding and acceptance of his father’s stance. Kapoor highlighted that he never harbored expectations of receiving special treatment, recognizing the need to carve his own path. This revelation served as a pivotal moment for the actor, prompting him to trust his instincts and confront the industry’s challenges head-on.

However, Kapoor’s journey into Bollywood was far from a smooth ride. Faced with a dearth of promising opportunities, the actor found himself grappling with frustration and an eagerness to establish his mark in the competitive industry. Describing this phase as “exhausting, tiring, and frustrating,” Kapoor candidly admitted resorting to unconventional means to cope with the pressure – a rendezvous with rum and introspective conversations with close friends.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Kapoor channeled his frustration and bitterness into his craft. Films like Awaragi and Mashaal became not just artistic outlets but also a means for the actor to express the pent-up emotions stemming from his early career struggles. Kapoor’s journey serves as a testament to resilience, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and determination in the face of adversity in the dynamic world of Bollywood.