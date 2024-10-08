Anil Kapoor honors Air Force Day with his ‘Fighter’ role

On Indian Air Force Day, celebrated annually on October 8, veteran actor Anil Kapoor took a moment to honor the bravery and commitment of the men and women serving in the Indian Air Force.

The star, who recently garnered acclaim for his role in the blockbuster film ‘Fighter’, shared a heartfelt message on social media alongside a striking image of himself portraying Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh, affectionately known as Rocky.

In his post, Kapoor expressed deep respect for the armed forces, stating, “On this Indian Air Force Day, my heartfelt salute to the heroes who soar high, keeping our skies safe. I’ve had the honor of meeting and befriending incredible individuals from the Indian Air Force, and their dedication continues to inspire. Here’s to a future where even more young Indians join this elite force and make it stronger than ever.”

Released in January 2024, ‘Fighter’ quickly set box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The film captivated audiences with its engaging plot and star-studded cast, emphasizing themes of patriotism and sacrifice.

Anil’s performance has been lauded for adding depth and intensity to the character, resonating with viewers across the country. With an impressive worldwide gross of around Rs 359 crores, ‘Fighter’ proved to be a commercial triumph.

In addition to his cinematic success, Anil Kapoor has recently been in the limelight for various accomplishments. His performance in the popular OTT series ‘The Night Manager’ has earned him an Emmy nomination, highlighting his versatility and talent in diverse roles.

Moreover, he was featured on TIME’s 100 AI list for advocating against the misuse of artificial intelligence, a recognition that underscores his influence beyond the realm of acting. Kapoor also clinched the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Balbir Singh in the critically acclaimed film ‘Animal’.

Looking ahead, Kapoor is ready to star in ‘Subedaar’, directorial of Suresh Triveni.