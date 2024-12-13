‘Dune’ vocalist Loire Cotler creates an evocative track for Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh’

Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to make his maiden directorial ‘Fateh’ a sensational spectacle. The actor and now also a filmmaker has teamed up with ‘Dune’ vocalist Loire Cotler for a special track. The member of Hans Zimmer’s band has composed an evocative song called ‘Call to Life’ for one of the film’s pulse-pounding action sequences. Cotler’s musical rendition is going to elevate the impact, significance, and intensity of the scene.

‘Fateh’ focuses on an ex-special ops operative, who spirals into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. He uncovers the dark forces that threaten to fracture countless lives. This happens after a young woman is duped in a dangerous scam. In the film, Sonu Sood embarks on a ‘John Wick’ like rampage with the death toll reaching new stats every moment. Apart from Sood, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Speaking about the track with Variety, Cotler expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Music is a higher form of communication above everything we’ve invented. And so the language of ‘Fateh’ was immaterial to composing a track for it,” Cotler said. “When Sonu walked me through the story of the film, his passion was electric. Through ‘Call to Life,’ I wanted to channel that energy and bring light, rhythm and intensity to the film’s action sequence. It was an incredible experience to see my music and vocals breathe life into the scene.”

Sonu Sood also emphasised how Cotler’s music will enhance the visuals of the scene, providing an immersive experience. He said, “It is my pride and joy to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, whose work has echoed on the global stage. What I find amazing is that it didn’t matter that Hindi was unfamiliar to her because music is the ultimate universal language. Her evocative composition in ‘Fateh’ conveys everything we need and more, bringing a mystical energy to its action sequence. Having her on board was not just a choice, it was a necessity to hit the right note and offer the audience nothing but the best.”

Also Read: ‘Fateh’: Sonu Sood promises ‘Jonh Wick’ style action in maiden directorial

Moreover, for his directorial debut, Sood has worked with ace Hollywood technicians for stunt coordination. These include fight coordinator Federico Berte (‘Cobra Kai’) and fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (‘The Woman King’). Moreover, action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (‘Captain Marvel’) is also a part of the project.

Meanwhile, Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal have backed the title. ‘Fateh’ is going to release on January 10, 2025.