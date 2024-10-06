Andhadhun turns 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu celebrate

The critically acclaimed mystery thriller ‘Andhadhun’, featuring stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, has officially marked its sixth anniversary.

Released in 2018, the film quickly captivated audiences with its gripping plot and stellar performances. Directed by the talented Sriram Raghavan, ‘Andhadhun’ became an instant hit at the box office and remains a fan favorite.

To commemorate the occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu took to social media to share their joy and memories of working on the film.

On Saturday, Ayushmann posted a special animated video on Instagram that revisited some iconic scenes and characters from the movie. Along with the video, he wrote a playful caption, “6 saal ho gaye, par yeh suspense abhi tak zinda hai! #6YearsOfAndhadhun” (Six years have passed, but the suspense is still alive!).

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, many expressing their desire for a sequel. One user exclaimed, “Can we get Andhadhun 2?” while others echoed similar sentiments, calling for a continuation of the gripping story.

Meanwhile, Tabu took a more nostalgic approach, sharing the original poster of the film on her Instagram.

‘Andhadhun’ follows the story of Akash, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a blind piano player who becomes entangled in a series of events following a murder. The film combines suspense with elements of dark comedy, making it a unique and memorable entry in Indian cinema. Tabu’s portrayal of the cunning and unpredictable Simi added another layer of complexity to the film, earning her widespread praise for her performance.

The film’s success was not confined to just Hindi audiences. ‘Andhadhun’ was remade in both Telugu and Malayalam, where it was titled ‘Maestro’ and ‘Bhramam’, respectively. Ayushmann’s performance in the original version earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor in 2019, solidifying his place as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

But while fans wait for news about a potential ‘Andhadhun 2’, Ayushmann has already lined up another exciting project. He will be starring in ‘Daayra’, directed by Meghna Gulzar, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Production of Junglee Pictures, ‘Daayra’ is likely to release in the coming months, though there is no official announcement yet.

On the other hand, Tabu is preparing for her upcoming role in the international series ‘Dune: Prophecy’. Set in the expansive universe of Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’, this new series will explore events 10,000 years before the recent ‘Dune’ films and is based on the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’, co-written by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son) and Kevin J. Anderson.

The show will follow the journey of two Harkonnen sisters as they navigate dangerous forces and establish the Bene Gesserit, a mystical and powerful sect pivotal to the ‘Dune’ universe. According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the series, initially developed for HBO’s streaming platform Max, will now be available both on HBO and Max as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s rebranding efforts.

Tabu will share the screen with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel, among others. While the release date remains under wraps, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ promises to be a significant addition to Tabu’s already impressive portfolio.