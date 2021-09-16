Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav to star in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will star in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a coming-of-‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

Production banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of their next theatrical project.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will release in 2023.