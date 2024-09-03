Ananya Panday mourns the loss of her beloved dog Fudge

Ananya Panday is mourning the loss of her beloved pet dog, Fudge. The Yorkshire Terrier, who had been a cherished member of her family since 2008, passed away recently. On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share her sorrow and celebrate Fudge’s life with a touching tribute.

In her post, Ananya shared a series of heartfelt photos showcasing the close bond she shared with Fudge. The first image captures a young Ananya cradling a tiny Fudge, while another shows a family moment with her mother Bhavana Pandey, her sister Rysa, and Fudge resting peacefully on Bhavana’s lap. Additional snapshots reveal Ananya, Rysa, and Fudge curled up together in bed, illustrating the close-knit relationship they had over the years.

“2008 – (Eternity) Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I’ll miss you every single day,” Ananya wrote alongside the photos, expressing her deep grief and the joy Fudge brought into her life.

The news of Fudge’s passing quickly drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities, who shared their sympathies and memories of the cherished pet.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is keeping busy with her film career. Her most recent project was the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, where she starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin. Looking ahead, she has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’. Additionally, Ananya is set to appear in the upcoming show ‘Call Me Bae’.

As she navigates this period of loss, Ananya continues to focus on her career while cherishing the memories of her loyal companion, Fudge.