Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who keeps on sharing several poems from his father’s archives, has issued an apology letter after wrongly crediting his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, for a poem that was actually written by lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi. He accepted his mistake and apologised in a follow-up tweet, the next day.

On August 5, Amitabh had shared a motivational poem on Twitter and credited his father as its author. However, a day later, he wrote in a tweet, “CORRECTION : Kal T-3617 pe jo kavita chhapi thi, uske lekhak babuji nahi hai. Woh galat tha. Uski rachna kavi Prasoon Joshi ne ki hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon (sic).” He also shared the full text of the poem and credited Prasoon as its rightful author.

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।

इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । 🙏🙏

उनकी कविता ये है – pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh keeps on sharing several poems, phrases on his blog. Earlier, he had shared a doctored image of himself kicking the Coronavirus as his son Abhishek Bachchan looked on.

Amitabh recently returned home after testing negative for COVID-19. He and Abhishek were hospitalised after testing positive on July 11. While Amitabh was discharged on August 2, after three weeks of treatment, Abhishek continues to be hospitalised.

A day before, Abhishek Bachchan gave a sneak-peek into his medical chart. The actor, who has been in hospital for over three weeks now, shared his medical chart which indicates that he is not going to be discharged any time soon.