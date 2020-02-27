Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has done numerous films in different Indian languages is currently busy with her upcoming flick Brahmastra. Just a few days ago, the actor took to his social media handle to share a few pictures of himself and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra.

Now, on Thursday, too the actor shared another collage on his official Twitter handle featuring himself and the young blood Ranbir Kapoor. He shared a collage of old and recent picture of himself along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Through the collage of the new and old pictures, Amitabh Bachchan compared Ranbir Kapoor in two different times. While one picture is taken on Brahmastra sets in 2020, the other photo is from the sets of Ajooba when little Ranbir met Big B for the first time with Shashi Kapoor in 1990.

Sharing the same, Big B wrote, “THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi… 1990 to 2020!!!! Phew!! Been a while (sic).”

T 3453 – THEN and NOW .. तब और अब

बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , ‘ब्रहमास्त्र’ के सेट पे !!

1990 to 2020 ..

“समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल” pic.twitter.com/RNFR89zc43 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, he shared another set of pictures and admired Ranbir for his talent. He wrote, “Work starts early.. like 6 am.. Rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those chairs to keep up with his enormous talent…(sic).”

T 3452 – .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️👍..

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

Before Brahmastra, Ranbir and Big B worked together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. Ranbir was assisting the filmmaker, while Amitabh acted in the film. Talking about his experience, Ranbir said, “My best memory of you is while I was assisting (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali on Black. Forget film school and acting school, it was when I got to see you live that I received my education (sic).”

After Black, Brahmastra is the first film in which Amitabh and Ranbir are working together. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

Brahmastra is scheduled to hit screens on December 4, 2020.