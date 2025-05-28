Amitabh Bachchan opens up on facing ‘constant criticism’

Despite being a megastar, Amitabh Bachchan is not shielded from netizens’ criticism. In his blog, he recently reflected on India’s development on fronts like economy and warfare. He also reflected on constant criticism for his wardrobe and accent. In conclusion, Big B shared a few lines penned by his father, legendary writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan took a moment to write about India’s strengthening footing on the globe. He wrote, “We became the 4th largest economy in the world, beating Japan, and in another 2.5 to 3 years, we shall become the 3rd largest economy in the world !!” Big B lauded the impressive feat for India, noting that the country has been free for only three-fourths of a century. He then moved on to appreciate Operation Sindoor and congratulated the Armed Forces. “And what of these AgniVeers, the young fighters that fought to protect us during this recent attack on land? I salute them in facing the enemy with courage and valour.”

Moving forward, he reflected on being under constant scrutiny and facing criticism. He wrote, “And they tell me to change my signature. To not put dots in it…to not put curved lines…to wear this to wear that…to not visit here or there…to not talk here, to not talk there. When you talk they say why do you talk…when you do not talk they say why you do not talk.”

The veteran star also shared a few lines penned by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the celebrated writer. Big B wrote, “I may be carefree for myself; but I care for all. I have learnt how to live life, from the seas and oceans, to flow quietly and to exist in your own ardour, your own avidity and zest.” He stated that these lines always teach him about living.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s last stint was Nag Ashwin’s ensemble film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

