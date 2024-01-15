Amitabh Bachchan buys Ayodhya land before Ram temple opening

Ahead of the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has acquired a significant piece of land in the city.

The renowned actor and film personality have reportedly purchased a plot within The Sarayu, an opulent 7-star mixed-use enclave situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The development is spearheaded by Mumbai-based real estate company, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), adding an element of grandeur to the city.

Despite maintaining a veil of secrecy around the transaction, insider sources have hinted at the plot’s sprawling dimensions, covering an expansive 10,000 square feet. The financial details reveal that Bachchan, often referred to as Big B, has shelled out a considerable sum of approximately 14.5 crore rupees for this prime piece of Ayodhya real estate. This strategic acquisition by the legendary actor has added an extra layer of excitement and speculation as the city prepares for the historic temple inauguration.

The Sarayu, spanning an impressive 51 acres, has garnered attention for its blend of luxury and cultural significance. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart.” The actor continued by acknowledging the timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya, emphasizing the emotional connection he feels towards the city.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of Ayodhya, Bachchan shared his sentiments about building a home in what he called the “global spiritual capital.” He conveyed his anticipation for the project, envisioning a residence that harmoniously blends tradition and modernity. The actor’s decision to invest in Ayodhya underscores the city’s profound impact, transcending geographical boundaries and resonating with a deep emotional tapestry.

As the country eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Amitabh Bachchan’s venture into Ayodhya’s real estate landscape adds a new dimension to the unfolding narrative, symbolizing a fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary living.