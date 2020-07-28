Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited psychological thriller Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows was launched on July 10. The series marked the debut of celebrated actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, while Amit Sadh reprised his role as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant. The actor, who is fresh out of success, took to his social media to reveal what went into the making of this character.

The show saw Kabir’s character evolve from being an angry policeman to becoming a police officer with empathy. In the BTS video, by Amazon Prime Video, Amit Sadh reveals that Kabir 2.0 is an evolution. The series begins with Kabir being in a prison, leaving the audience bewildered to what Kabir could have done to land up in the jail. While throughout the season we see a soft-hearted Kabir, there have also been numerous instances where the angry young man takes charge of the character. Amit believes that while the new Kabir has become tender at heart, he isn’t a completely changed person. He has learnt to control his actions and keeps the anger deep inside, rarely allowing it to overpower him.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the all-new psychological crime thriller sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut as he plays a doting father in search of his missing daughter.

Actor Saiyami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role. Additionally, the stellar cast of the show includes Ivana Kaur, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, Resham Shrivardhan, Plabita Borthakur, Shradha Kaul, Nizhalgal Ravi, Varin Roopani, Vibhawari Deshpande, Pawan Singh, Shruti Bapna, Kuljeet Singh, Vijay Kumar Rajoria, Madhavi Juvekar, Vijaylaxmi Singh, Jaspal Sharma, Dwij Vala, Ravish Dumra, Gunit Cour, Samit Gambhir, Shataf Figar, Aruna Soni, Akashdeep Sabir, Nishant Singh, Akriti Singh, Pratap Phad, Pavitra Sarkar, Arvinder Singh Gill among others.

Speaking about the success of the series, Director Mayank Sharma said, “Within few hours of the launch of our Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows, applause and appreciation started pouring in and it was overwhelming! We wanted to bring to our viewers a roller-coaster ride of drama, suspense and thrill and we are extremely humbled and touched with the love we have received. I could not have asked for a better team of artists and crew who went above and beyond to bring this series to life. It will always have a special place in my life and heart.”