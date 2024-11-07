Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek and Aishwarya reported to lead a Mani Ratnam film

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been facing divorce rumours for a while now. The speculations escaladed further when the two arrived separately for a wedding event. Moreover, the ‘Dhoom 3’ actor recently liked a post about divorce on Instagram, further fuelling the fire. Now, as per reports ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reuniting with his ‘Guru’ couple for another title.

A source close to the development told Zoom, “Mani Sir has been on the lookout for a subject for a third film with Aishwarya and Abhishek for some time now. He has finally decided what he wants to do with them.” In 2007, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’ brought the couple together on reel just as they were going to tie the knot. Subsequently, the B-town couple also led Ratnam’s ‘Ravan’ in 2010. Independently, Abhishek worked with the ‘Dil Se’ maker for the 2004 hit ‘Yuvaa.’ On the other hand, Aishwarya has starred in his ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ duology.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Zoom, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his bond with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Jr Bachchan said, “When he had come to our home for the first time to sign me for Yuva, I thought he had come to sign Pa (father Amitabh Bachchan). When I got to know it was me he wanted, I was beyond ecstatic. Any actor would give a limb to work with Mani. I take great pride in the fact that he found me worthy of his cinema thrice, so far, and that too without losing any limbs.”

Fans speculate that the upcoming project, if goes through, will squash the divorce rumours surrounding the couple. The speculations peaked when Abhishek liked a post reading, “Why love stops being easy.” The post also read, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?” On the other hand, it featured a lengthy caption on divorce. It opened with the lines, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.