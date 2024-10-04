‘Alpha’ ft Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to release on THIS date

Excitement is building for the upcoming action-packed film ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, as its release date has been officially confirmed for Christmas Day, 2025.

Fans can mark their calendars for December 25th, when the movie will hit theaters in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The makers revealed the release date along with a captivating poster showcasing the title, the launch date, and the three languages in which ‘Alpha’ will be available.

The announcement stirred social media buzz, especially with the thrilling message, “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday.” Given its holiday launch, it’s clear the creators are aiming to make ‘Alpha’ a must-watch blockbuster for the festive season.

The film holds a special place in Yash Raj Films’ growing “spy universe,” which has already thrilled audiences with hits like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and the upcoming ‘Tiger 3’. With ‘Alpha’, YRF is expanding this universe even further, marking the seventh installment in the franchise. Notably, the movie will be helmed by Shiv Rawail, adding to the excitement with a fresh directorial perspective.

What has captured the audience’s imagination even more is the concept behind the movie’s name. In a teaser video released earlier, Alia Bhatt explains the significance of the word “Alpha”—the first letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizing leadership and strength. Alia’s narration, paired with the powerful statement, “Sabse pehle, sabse tez,” hints at a high-stakes, fast-paced plot that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adding to the star power, Bobby Deol is going to take on the role of the antagonist in the film, bringing his own flair to the story. According to rumors, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is a part of the cast, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.