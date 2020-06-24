Sonu Sood has emerged as the messiah by arranging free buses for migrant workers to their home states, affected due to the lockdown. However, there have also been allegations that his relief efforts are politically motivated.

Clarifying his take on these allegations, Sonu, in conversation with The Times of India said that he is not bothered by these claims. “When those allegations were made about me and the controversy erupted, I didn’t even read what was being written. When someone called to take my opinion on the matter, I was busy arranging travel for labourers and I told the person that right now I am doing something important and I don’t have time to react,” he said.

According to Sonu, people will always denounce someone who is trying to do good work. “I don’t care about such allegations. The idea is, when you are trying to do something different and good, people will point their fingers at you. As a matter of fact, such allegations strengthen my resolve to do more, and do better. And we actually got inspired to do more. We are, and we will continue doing the good work,” he said.

In his initiative ‘Ghar Bhejo’, Sonu has arranged buses, trains and flights for thousands of migrants stranded in different parts of the country, away from their native places.

The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for accommodation of the medical workers. Not just this, Sonu has also provided meals to thousands of underprivileged people.