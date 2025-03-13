Alia & Ranbir to paps: “Don’t capture our baby Raha!”

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are known for their charm and talent, but when it comes to their little one, Raha, they’re fiercely protective parents, especially with the paps.

On Thursday, the duo met with Mumbai paparazzi to address a rising concern — their daughter’s privacy. This comes after a recent security breach at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, which sent shockwaves through the industry. Alia, visibly shaken, admitted that the incident triggered her biggest fear: “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away.”

Advertisement

Alia, who had earlier deleted Raha’s pictures from her Instagram following the security scare, requested the media not to capture or circulate unauthorized photos of their daughter.

Advertisement

She reminded everyone that under the Child Privacy Law and Data Protection Law, a minor’s image cannot be used without parental consent.

Ranbir, standing by Alia’s side, echoed her sentiments, urging the paparazzi to be their allies in protecting Raha’s privacy. “It might sound like a privileged problem,” he said, “but as parents, we’re only trying to shield our child from unnecessary attention. With smartphones everywhere, anything can happen. But you guys are like family. We trust you to help us with this.”

While the couple made it clear they have no intention of taking legal action, Alia warned that repeated violations would leave them with no other choice. “We’re not here to push anyone. But if someone doesn’t listen after multiple requests, we’ll have to act,” she stated.

When a curious paparazzo asked what they should do if they spot Raha at the airport, Alia replied with grace, “Let her move first. Then you can take our pictures. And if you do capture her by chance, please cover her face with an emoji before posting it on social media.”

Alia and Ranbir, who welcomed Raha in 2022, have been extremely cautious about their daughter’s exposure to the media. The only time they officially introduced her was during the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch in 2023.

Since then, the couple has been fiercely guarding her privacy, hoping to give their little one a normal childhood away from the limelight.