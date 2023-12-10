Alia Bhatt talks about the audition for ‘Student Of The Year’

In a candid revelation at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane, recounting the serendipitous moment when she first encountered renowned filmmaker Karan Johar during her 11th-grade years. Alia, adorned in her school uniform, had just sauntered in from her academic haven when destiny paved the way for her pivotal audition for the film that would mark her debut – Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year.”

The filmmaker often expresses his affection for the actress, whom he affectionately refers to as his “child.” This special bond was forged during the collaborative efforts on “Student Of The Year” back in 2012.

During the festival discussion, Alia Bhatt shared the amusing details of her first encounter with Karan Johar. Unbeknownst to the actress at the time, she was about to embark on a journey that would shape her career in the film industry. “I walked into his office in my school uniform, thinking, ‘I look great, there’s nothing wrong,'” she chuckled, reminiscing about her teenage self, blissfully unaware of the cinematic destiny that awaited her.

In a testament to her spontaneity and zest, Bhatt embraced the opportunity, despite being unfamiliar with the concept of auditions. “He said I was charming in person and asked me to do an audition,” Alia shared, highlighting her naivety at that juncture. However, her decision to take the plunge into the world of auditions ultimately marked the genesis of her storied career.

The actress also shed light on the unique circumstances surrounding her debut film. Juggling the demands of a burgeoning acting career while still in school, Bhatt revealed that her mother, Soni Razdan, harbored reservations about her daughter venturing into acting at such a tender age. Yet, it was her father, the esteemed Mahesh Bhatt, who stood firmly in support of Alia’s aspirations, propelling her into a trajectory that would soon solidify her status as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars.

In essence, Alia Bhatt’s anecdote serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of fate, portraying a young actress, clad in a school uniform, stepping into a filmmaker’s office and unwittingly etching the beginning of a cinematic journey that would eventually captivate audiences worldwide.