Amidst the jostling between OTT platforms for the release of films, the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 have finally announced the release date of the film. Sadak 2, which marks the first collaboration of the filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia, is all set to release on August 28. The film will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Announcing the same on her Instagram handle, Alia shared a poster for the film. In the poster, one can see the actress, along with her co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, walking on a highway, facing a mountain. With a backpack on, Aditya can be seen carrying a guitar on his back.

Alongside the poster, the actress wrote, “Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August (sic).”

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film, also starring Sanjay. It is extensively shot in Mysore and Ooty. Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic.