Alia Bhatt spills how Raha got her name, drops hint on future baby boy name

Actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about how she and Ranbir Kapoor chose the name ‘Raha’ for their daughter. Speaking on Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast, Alia shared that the name was suggested by Ranbir’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor — and it was an instant favorite.

Alia revealed that while the family had already shortlisted a name for a boy, they were still exploring options for a girl’s name. The couple had even created a family group chat to gather name suggestions from loved ones ahead of their baby’s birth.

“We were eager parents, asking everyone in the family group to suggest names for both a boy and a girl so it could prepare us,” Alia said.

Among the many suggestions, one boy’s name stood out — though Alia chose to keep it under wraps for now. When they asked for more girl names, Neetu Kapoor proposed ‘Raha’, pointing out that it would pair beautifully with the boy’s name if the couple ever had another child.

“Ranbir and I instantly loved the name,” Alia said, adding that they finalized ‘Raha’ as their top choice without second thoughts. The name holds a special meaning — symbolizing peace, joy, and bliss — qualities Alia says her daughter brings into their lives.

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot in April 2022 after years of dating, welcomed Raha in November the same year. Though they’ve kept their daughter’s face away from the public eye, the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their life as new parents.