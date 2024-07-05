Alia Bhatt sends gifts to Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi; latter shares picture

In a sweet gesture, Alia Bhatt recently sent a special package to Bipasha Basu’s daughter, Devi. Alia, who owns a maternity wear brand, included some adorable clothes and her newly published book in the gift.

On Thursday, Bipasha shared a glimpse of this thoughtful package on her Instagram. She posted a picture showing a charming pink dress and the book, expressing her gratitude to Alia for the lovely gifts. “Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for this cute outfit and this very sweet book; Devi is a bibliophile already and loves this book,” Bipasha captioned her post.

Bipasha frequently shares heartwarming moments of her daughter with her fans. Just a few days ago, she posted some endearing family moments on her Instagram Stories. One particular post captured little Devi, dressed in an all-white frock, peering out of a glass window with innocent curiosity.

Advertisement

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s love story began on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in 2015. After dating for a year, the couple tied the knot in April 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022. Announcing their daughter’s arrival, Bipasha shared the joyous news on Instagram, describing Devi as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, is eagerly awaiting the release of her next projects, ‘Jigra’ and ‘Love and War’. The latter, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Alia alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.