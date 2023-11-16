Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Struggles of Balancing Motherhood and Career

In the latest KWK Season 8 episode, Alia Bhatt shared a poignant moment when the vulnerability of new motherhood almost overwhelmed her. Host Karan Johar delved into the incident where Alia, shooting in Kashmir, faced the challenging task of resuming work shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Raha.

During the candid conversation, Karan questioned Alia about her protective stance towards Raha, prompting the actress to recount a difficult shoot in Kashmir. Alia admitted to reaching out to Ranbir Kapoor during this trying time, expressing the struggles of balancing motherhood with work commitments. Ranbir, understanding her predicament, rearranged his schedule to care for Raha, offering Alia much-needed relief.

While Ranbir took charge of their daughter, Alia found herself grappling with the emotions of separation for the first time. The toll of sleepless nights, feeding, and the rush between shoots had left her emotionally drained. When a photo surfaced revealing a glimpse of Raha’s face, Alia was caught off guard and emotionally shattered.

Alia clarified that her breakdown wasn’t about concealing Raha’s face; rather, it was a convergence of intense emotions. She expressed pride in her daughter but revealed that the overwhelming fatigue and protective instincts led to a moment of vulnerability. “I don’t want that conversation,” she confessed, acknowledging the exhaustion and emotional turbulence that engulfed her during that period.

In this heart-to-heart revelation on KWK, Alia Bhatt provided a glimpse into the complexities of juggling motherhood and a demanding career, shedding light on the emotional intricacies faced by many new mothers.