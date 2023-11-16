Alia Bhatt Unveils Frustration Over Pregnancy Questions

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 8, where she openly discussed the challenges she faced when questioned about starting a family while at the height of her career. Host Karan Johar skillfully guided the conversation towards the prevalent issue of male entitlement in the entertainment industry. She, on record, unveiled frustration over pregnancy questions.

Johar pointedly highlighted the disparity in the questions faced by female actors, particularly those related to managing marriage, children, and a thriving career. Alia, without reservation, shared her frustration with the persistent queries, stating, “See, the balancing career irritates the life out of me.” While acknowledging the positive intentions behind inquiries about her personal life, she emphasized the scrutiny and questions she endured, especially when announcing her pregnancy.

The acclaimed actress, known for her roles in films like Student of the Year, recounted a specific incident during the promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha. Co-guest Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her opinion on Alia’s decision. To this, she warmly responded that it was the best thing. Alia, however, revealed her irritation, highlighting the lens through which people frame such questions, particularly focusing on her status as a woman seemingly at the pinnacle of her career.

In the latest installment of Koffee with Karan Season 8, the stage welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, providing viewers with an engaging mix of revelations, anecdotes, and discussions surrounding industry controversies. Alia’s candid sharing of her experiences with pregnancy announcements offered a glimpse into the challenges faced by female actors when navigating personal choices under the intense scrutiny of their professional peaks.