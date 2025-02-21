Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic, confirms former skipper

Cricket fans, get ready! A biopic on Sourav Ganguly, one of India’s most celebrated captains, is in the works, and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is going to portray the cricketing legend on screen.

During a recent media interaction, Sourav Ganguly himself confirmed the news, saying”From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will be playing me in the film. However, there are some scheduling issues, so it will take over a year to hit the big screen,” he revealed.

Fondly known as the ‘Prince of Kolkata’, Ganguly had an illustrious career. He represented India in 113 Test matches and 311 ODIs. A left-handed batsman with an aggressive leadership style, he accumulated an impressive 18,575 international runs. Under his captaincy, India won 21 Test matches and reached the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup.

Post-retirement, Ganguly continued to shape Indian cricket. He served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) before taking charge as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President in 2022.

Rajkummar Rao, popular for his versatility, has an exciting slate of films ahead. Apart from the Ganguly biopic, he will appear in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ a quirky time-loop comedy featuring Wamiqa Gabbi.

The teaser of the film, directed by Karan Sharma and backed by Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, was recently out. The story follows Rajkummar’s character reliving the same day repeatedly, leading to a mix of humor and mystery.

Fans were quick to notice the use of ‘Chor Bazaari,’ a song from the 2009 film ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ in the background. Interestingly, Wamiqa Gabbi had a minor role in that very film.

Adding to his list of upcoming projects, Rajkummar will also headline ‘Maalik,’ produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.