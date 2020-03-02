Akshay Kumar, who will be seen portraying the role of a transgender person in his upcoming flick Laxmmi Bomb, has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film. Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, actor Tushar Kapoor wrote, “A long journey comes into its last lap…#laxmmibomb wrap! Jai mata di! (sic).”

Amidst all this, Khiladi Kumar has donated Rs 1.5 crore to build a home for transgender people in Chennai. The director of the film Raghava Lawrence took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans.

Sharing pictures of Khiladi Kumar and himself with some of the members of the transgender community, Raghava Lawrence wrote a heartfelt note to share the news. He wrote, “Hai friends and fans, I would like to share one good news, Akshay Kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India. As everyone is already aware that Lawrence Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education, home for kids , medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building , so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing (sic).”

In May last year, Akshay Kumar shared the first poster of Laxmmi Bomb. He wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020 (sic).”

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays the role of a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person, Laxmmi.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film is releasing on May 22, 2020.