Akshay Kumar rules 2025 so far with three blockbusters and a Telugu debut

Akshay Kumar in 2025: In an industry known for its unpredictability, Akshay Kumar remains a force of nature. As the calendar flips past June 2025, Kumar’s name remains across some of the biggest cinematic moments of the year.

The first half of 2025 has seen the actor serve up one hit after another. Kicking off the year with ‘SkyForce’, a high-octane aeronautical drama helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Akshay soared both literally and metaphorically.

His portrayal of a heroic pilot in this patriotic saga, alongside newcomer Veer Pahariya, struck a chord with audiences.

Then he came back with ‘Kesari 2’ under Dharma Productions. A sequel to the much-loved war film, this one saw Kumar stepping into his uniform once again, but this time with deeper emotional range and restraint.

And then came the twist in tone. ‘Housefull 5’, the latest entry in the wildly successful comedy franchise, landed with all the madness fans expect, and Akshay Kumar was right in the centre of the chaos.

Teaming up once again with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, he embraced the slapstick with unfiltered energy. The result? Another worldwide blockbuster!

But that’s not all. Even outside Hindi cinema, Kumar made waves. His special appearance as Lord Shiva in the Telugu mythological epic ‘Kannappa’ was brief but impactful.

What’s driving this relentless run? Industry insiders say it’s his mix of discipline, mass appeal, and sheer range.

As the second half of the year unfolds, fans and the industry alike are watching closely. Can he keep this momentum going?