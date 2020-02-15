As the world celebrated Valentine’s Day on Friday, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had a rather interesting way to wish everyone on the day as they right in the morning, penned a note in remembrance of the martyrs of Pulwama attack, who laid down their lives for the country on February 14 last year.

After Big B penned a note for the jawaans, we had Akshay Kumar too, taking to Twitter to remember the heroes. Akshay Kumar, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter and shared a photograph which had the martrys of the Pulwama attack, and alongside Akshay wrote, “On the day of love, remembering those who showed greater love for their country…our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive.”

On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country…our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack 🙏🏻 We did not forget, we did not forgive. pic.twitter.com/yugSePewV5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Akshay shared a photograph of the memorial built and added that their sacrifice will always be remembered.

Talking about Mr Bachchan, the legendary actor’s tweet was in response to a fan page, who had put up photos of the Bachchans including Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan spending time with the families of the martyrs of Pulwama attack. “On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live ..” read his post.

On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live .. https://t.co/7tOOtd9yig — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

For the unversed, in 2019, on the same day, a suicide bomber crashed a vehicle with explosives into a CRPF convoy and the attack led to the killing of over 40 soldiers.

