Akshay Kumar captures the goofy side of Jacqueline Fernandez while heading to ‘Ram Setu’ shoot

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar shared a ridiculous video clip of Jacqueline Fernandez while he was heading for ‘Ram Setu’ shoot in a chopper.

Akshay Kumar shared a video in his Instagram handle showing Jacqueline’s “jugaad” of curling her hair while he was heading to the shoot in a chopper. In that video Jacqueline was found putting her hair out from the window hole of the chopper, to get them curled in a natural way. Akshay wrote sharing the funny video, “Ladies, here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter @jacquelinef143.”

More than 3 million views and thousands of comments are being accumulated within a few hours of being shared on social media.

Jacqueline also replied writing, “Why am I like this,” adding a smiling face with a single tear emoticon.

In key roles, apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, ‘Ram Setu’ also stars Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen next year helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

The story is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage besides being an action-adventure drama.

‘Ram Setu’ will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India soon after theatrical release, along with more than 240 countries and territories.

