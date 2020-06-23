Even after unlocking the lockdown, there’s no clear confirmation on the reopening of theatres. Due to this, many filmmakers are planning to release their films on OTT platforms. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’S Gulabo Sitabo was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12th June. Along with it, there are other movies which are all set to go OTT way.

Seeing the pandemic, while many producers are planning to release their film on OTT, Boney Kapoor, who has three films in his kitty, denied taking the OTT route. The producer has three films including Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, Valimai (Tamil actioner starring Ajith Kumar) and Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Pink).

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Boney Kapoor said that in his 40-year-long career (as a film producer), he must have produced as many films by now, and all of them have been released in theatres. Going by his experience, he can confidently say that all kinds of platforms – be it OTT, cinema halls or television – will co-exist and thrive as well. He further added that he strongly believes there are certain films, which are meant for a larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for him, he is extremely excited to bring his films to the big screen.

Talking about other filmmakers releasing their movies on OTT platforms, Boney Kapoor said that these are extraordinary times (due to COVID-19 pandemic) that none of them globally have witnessed before. Talking about movies, if a certain producer is ready with his/her film and can’t afford to wait (for theatres to reopen) then OTT platforms can be a big blessing for them as they can easily recover their investments.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is based in the golden years of Indian football. Ajay’s character, Syed Abdul Rahim, is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. Southern actress Priyamani will make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan.

Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.