Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn will be contributing Rs 51 lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to help daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the news, filmmaker, Ashok Dubey, took to his official Twitter handle and share a video of himself, thanking Ajay Devgn for his contribution. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum , for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U (sic).”

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

FWICE is leaving no stone unturned to help its more than five lakh worker members.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was the first industry bigwig who took the initiative to help the 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected owing to the lockdown.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty subsequently donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE. Frames Production Company and Shashi Sumit Productions have also provided ration and money for the cause. FWICE will utilise all the donated money to help its daily wage workers like junior artists, stunt artists, light men, and spot boys amongst others.