Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows Cannes with couture cape featuring Bhagavad Gita shloka

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she’s the queen of the red carpet — and this time, she brought a powerful dose of Indian heritage along for the ride.

After turning heads earlier with a classic Banarasi sari, Aishwarya switched gears on Thursday with a show-stopping black couture gown designed by the talented Gaurav Gupta.

The gown, aptly named ‘Heiress of Clam,’ hugged her figure perfectly, featuring an exquisite blend of hand-embroidered silver, gold, charcoal, and black threads.

But the real magic came with the Banarasi brocade cape that completed her ensemble — a masterful piece woven in Varanasi, rich in texture and deeply meaningful.

The cape bore a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, bringing an unexpected spiritual depth to the glitzy festival atmosphere.

This fusion of high fashion and ancient Indian wisdom set Aishwarya apart, reminding everyone that style can carry stories — stories that echo India’s rich cultural heritage.

It was more than just a look; it was a statement.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the occasion, Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya was by her side, stepping out in a chic black outfit.

Sweet moments caught on social media show Aaradhya gently holding her mother’s hand as they made their way together, sparking a flurry of admiration from fans around the world.

Just a day before this dramatic gown moment, Aishwarya embraced her desi roots once again, gracing the Cannes red carpet in a stunning Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree, complete with traditional sindoor.

This look sent many fans down memory lane, recalling her iconic debut at Cannes in 2002 when she first captured hearts in a yellow saree alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Aishwarya’s presence at Cannes has always been a blend of timeless elegance and cultural pride, and this year was no exception.