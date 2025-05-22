Aishwarya Rai at Cannes: Iconic fashion moments over the years

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes: It’s that time of the year when the French Riviera turns into a global runway, and one name that never fails to shine is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Since her first red carpet stroll in 2002, the former Miss World has become a Cannes institution. Year after year, she delivers jaw-dropping moments that live rent-free in fashion lovers’ minds.

Her appearances are not just red carpet cameos — they’re cinematic events in themselves.

Let’s rewind through the fashion archives and relive the evolution of Ash’s Cannes game — from sultry silhouettes to larger-than-life gowns and everything in between.

Before Instagram and Twitter could obsess over her looks in real-time, Aishwarya turned heads at the Matrix Reloaded premiere in a daring black dress in 2003. It had a futuristic criss-cross detail that felt ahead of its time.

In 2005, she stepped out in a sheer-panel black gown with delicate monochrome embroidery.

Aishwarya Rai in Cannes 2025:

Flash forward to one of her most memorable fashion wins in 2007: the midnight blue strapless gown, complete with a snake-inspired necklace. The look oozed old Hollywood glamour and a hint of mystery.

Aishwarya’s golden Roberto Cavalli gown from 2014? Iconic. The sleek silhouette, the impeccable tailoring, the minimal accessories — it was as if the fashion gods aligned for a moment of pure perfection.

Of course, no Cannes retrospective is complete without the unforgettable Michael Cinco ice-blue gown. That fairytale-like dress sent social media into a frenzy and reportedly boosted the designer’s sales overnight. It’s still talked about as one of the most stunning red carpet moments ever.

In 2017, she brought the heat with a deep red, lace-tiered gown for the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere. Complete with oxblood lips and a bold attitude, this was drama done right.

Wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji’s iridescent gown in 2019, Aishwarya looked like she walked straight out of a sci-fi fantasy.

Remember the Gaurav Gupta look that had everyone talking? The gown was massive, theatrical, and unapologetically bold. While opinions were split, there’s no denying it cemented her place as a red carpet risk-taker.

Another year, enter: Falguni Shane Peacock’s extravaganza for the Megapolis premiere. The outfit, adorned with gold floral inserts and a train that could sweep Cannes clean, was a total showstopper.

Most recently, Aishwarya returned to her roots in a Manish Malhotra masterpiece — a handcrafted ivory Banarasi saree with rose gold and silver touches. Simple yet steeped in heritage, it was a striking ode to Indian craftsmanship on a global stage.