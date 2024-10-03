Ahan Shetty joins cast of ‘Border 2,’ welcomed by Sunny Deol

Ahan Shetty, son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film ‘Border 2’.

The announcement came from Sunny Deol, who took to social media on Wednesday to share the exciting news. Deol, a star of the original ‘Border’ movie, introduced Ahan as part of the new team and posted a teaser.

In his post, Deol warmly welcomed Ahan, saying, “Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2.”

The original ‘Border’, directed by JP Dutta, became a classic when it hit theaters over two decades ago. It was based on the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar cast, including Suniel Shetty, who delivered a memorable performance as Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. Now, two decades later, his son Ahan is set to follow in his footsteps in ‘Border 2’.

The teaser video shared by Sunny Deol has captured the emotional handover from father to son. It opens with images of Suniel Shetty from the original film, with Ahan Shetty providing a voiceover. This symbolic “passing of the baton” has already resonated with fans, who are eager to see Ahan step into his father’s shoes.

Ahan Shetty also took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being cast in the highly anticipated film. In a post, he reflected on how much ‘Border’ means to him, both personally and professionally.

“’Border’ is more than just a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. It’s ironic how life comes full circle. My journey with ‘Border’ started 29 years ago when my mom visited my dad on set while she was pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, and now I have the honor of being a part of ‘Border 2’. This is truly a dream come true,” Ahan wrote.

He went on to thank key figures involved in the making of the sequel, including JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta, who have been instrumental in shaping his love for cinema. Ahan also expressed his excitement about sharing screen space with prominent actors like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Calling it an “absolute honor,” Ahan showed deep gratitude for being entrusted with such a meaningful role.

“Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn, who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal,” he added.

‘Border 2’, produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh, is ready to release in January 2026.