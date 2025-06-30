‘Sarzameen’: Ibrahim Ali Khan joins Kajol and Prithviraj in war drama

After making his much-talked-about debut with ‘Nadaaniyan’ earlier this year, Ibrahim Ali Khan is back on screen with ‘Sarzameen’, a powerful emotional drama set in the politically and emotionally charged backdrop of Kashmir.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film brings together a striking cast of Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim in a tale of family, duty, and identity.

The makers dropped the teaser on Monday and revealed that the film will premiere on JioCinema on July 25. The intense preview hints at a complex narrative layered with personal conflict, national duty, and emotional struggle.

Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani, makes his directorial debut with ‘Sarzameen’. In a heartfelt note, he shared, “This film will always be special to me—not only because it’s my first, but because it allowed me to tell a story that’s both personal and deeply intense.”

He also praised his lead actors: “Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma’am, and Ibrahim brought such emotional honesty to their roles, it was a privilege to work with them. The emotional battleground is just as intense as the one on the frontlines.”

Karan Johar, who is producing the film under Dharma Productions, called ‘Sarzameen’ “a deeply emotional story about duty, family, and the choices that shape us.” He added, “This isn’t just a thriller—it’s a journey of staying true to your values when everything is on the line.”

So what’s the story?

Set in Kashmir, ‘Sarzameen’ follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a respected army officer with a spotless record and deep loyalty to his nation. At home, his wife Meera (Kajol) is the emotional anchor grappling with loneliness, secrets, and the growing distance in her family.

The spotlight, however, is on Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan), their son, who finds himself battling emotional trauma and disturbing truths about his family and the world around him.

The teaser hints at a story that’s as much about war and peace as it is about inner conflict and familial fractures. Ibrahim, in particular, appears to be stepping into a more intense role, shedding the soft debutant image of his first film.

The countdown is on: ‘Sarzameen’ arrives on JioCinema July 25.